Officials of 25 cadres to abstain from work on Sunday

The council said the authorities have suspended 13 BCS officers due to their posts on Facebook but officials of the administration cadre did not face any punishment despite doing the same. The administration cadres did that, using the existing discriminatory state system, to hinder the work of 25 other cadres.

The full-day work abstention programme has been announced to protest the suspension order and demand inter-cadre discrimination, said the council.

Agriculturist Md Arif Hossain presided over the meeting while coordinator of the council Mafizur Rahman presented the main paper.

A proposal was made to the Public Administration Reform Commission for establishment of a professional ministry and the abolition of quotas for the post of deputy secretary.

A call was made from all sectors of society for the prioritization of professionalism in civil service.

However, the report of the reform commission shows efforts to further increase the power of a powerful group in disregard of public demands.