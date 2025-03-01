Officials of 25 cadres to abstain from work on Sunday
Inter-Cadre Discrimination Resolution Parishad, an organisation of 25 cadres of BCS, will observe work abstention tomorrow, Sunday.
The BCS cadres will wear black badges and take position in front of their own offices for an hour from 10:30am.
The council made the announcement in a briefing today, Saturday.
The council said it on Saturday exchanged views with journalists on the report of the public administration reform commission and ways to establish a service-oriented state at the Agricultural Information Service conference room in Khamarbari in the city.
The council said the authorities have suspended 13 BCS officers due to their posts on Facebook but officials of the administration cadre did not face any punishment despite doing the same. The administration cadres did that, using the existing discriminatory state system, to hinder the work of 25 other cadres.
The full-day work abstention programme has been announced to protest the suspension order and demand inter-cadre discrimination, said the council.
Agriculturist Md Arif Hossain presided over the meeting while coordinator of the council Mafizur Rahman presented the main paper.
A proposal was made to the Public Administration Reform Commission for establishment of a professional ministry and the abolition of quotas for the post of deputy secretary.
A call was made from all sectors of society for the prioritization of professionalism in civil service.
However, the report of the reform commission shows efforts to further increase the power of a powerful group in disregard of public demands.
If the report is fully implemented, efforts to reform the state will fail and administrative fascism will become even stronger, he added.
The meeting also discussed proposals to remove the education and health sectors from the cadre services.
It is alleged that changes have been proposed in the recruitment process so that education and health can gradually be removed from the mainstream over time. The proposal to exclude the family planning cadre and unjustly remove the statistics cadre from the service was criticised at the meeting.
The Inter-Cadre Discrimination Resolution Council said these measures are likely to hinder talented individuals from joining these sectors.
Coordinators and assistant-coordinators of the committee were present during the meeting.