Time to reintroduce COVID tests, quarantine for inbound passengers: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said in the wake of massive COVID-19 outbreak again across the globe, the time has come to reintroduce coronavirus tests for every inbound passenger in all ports.

“The time has come again. From now on, there should be tests for incoming people from abroad, put them in quarantine, steps have to be taken like the previous time in all ports, including airports,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said this while addressing the ‘Bangabandhu National Youth Day 2020’ virtually. The function was organised at Osmani Memorial Auditorium while she attended it from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital.