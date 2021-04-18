Tk 5.94tn budget likely as govt eyes increased outlay on goods, services

The government allocation for public expenditure on goods and services will witness a significant rise in the coming years after a slight dip in the last couple of years, reveals a government document.

The government has estimated to spend Tk 401.3 billion, which is 6.6 per cent of the budget, for public expenditure in the coming 2021-22 fiscal.

The country is likely to get Tk 5933.14 billion budget for 2021-22 fiscal, which is Tk 253.14 billion higher than the current year, aiming to face the Covid-19 pandemic challenge for recovery of the economy.

The estimation on goods and services for 2022-23 fiscal has been set at Tk 465.2 billion, which will be 6.7 per cent of the budget.