Travel ban to Israel remains unchanged: Foreign ministry

The ban on travel of Bangladeshi passport holders to Israel remains unchanged. The government has not deviated from its position on Israel and Bangladesh remains firm on its longstanding position in this regard.
This was said in a press release issued by the foreign ministry on Sunday.
“The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recently been drawn to a twitter issued from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel welcoming removal of ban on travel to Israel on E-passports being issued by Bangladesh. The confusion appears to have emanated from the new booklets of E-passports which does not contain the observation “all countries excepting Israel”.
“The removal of the observation has been done to maintain international standard of Bangladeshi e-passports and does not imply any change of Bangladesh’s foreign policy towards the Middle East,” said the foreign ministry release.
It further said that the government has condemned the recent atrocities inflicted upon the civilians by the occupation forces of Israel in al-Aqsa mosque compound and at Gaza.
Bangladesh reiterates its principled position concerning the two-state solution of the Palestine-Israel conflict in light of the UN resolutions recognising pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, the release added.