Removing 'except Israel' does not mean Bangladesh changes its foreign policy: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said there has been no change in Bangladesh's position towards Israel as it still does not recognise Israel, reports news agency UNB.
He said removing the words like "valid for travelling except Israel" in the new passport does not mean that there has been a change in Bangladesh’s position.
Abdul Momen made the remarks when media his comment was sought on media reports in this regard.
The foreign minister said the home ministry saw many passports of other countries around six months ago when new passports were ordered for Bangladesh.
Abdul Momen said no passport in the world contains such words which is true. "The changes have been made to maintain the global standards," he added.
Passport is a national identity and it does not reflect foreign policy, said the foreign minister.
Earlier, deputy director general for Asia and the pacific at the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs Gilad Cohen tweeted saying Bangladesh has removed travel ban to Israel.
"Great news! Bangladesh has removed travel ban to Israel. This is a welcome step and I call on the Bangladeshi government to move forward and establish diplomatic ties with Israel so both our peoples could benefit and prosper," he tweeted.
Bangladesh has ruled out it keeping its position unchanged.