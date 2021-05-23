Removing 'except Israel' does not mean Bangladesh changes its foreign policy: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said there has been no change in Bangladesh's position towards Israel as it still does not recognise Israel, reports news agency UNB.

He said removing the words like "valid for travelling except Israel" in the new passport does not mean that there has been a change in Bangladesh’s position.

Abdul Momen made the remarks when media his comment was sought on media reports in this regard.

The foreign minister said the home ministry saw many passports of other countries around six months ago when new passports were ordered for Bangladesh.