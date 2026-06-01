PM’s 10 directives bring ‘visible positive changes’ in Eid management this year: Mahdi Amin

Stating that the country’s people understand the hard reality that the institutional decay and destruction caused by 16 years of fascist rule cannot be completely eliminated in just three months, he said nevertheless, the people, exhausted by long years of misrule, felt during this Eid that the state is sensitive to their needs and that the administration is not merely a center of power but an effective and responsible means of public service.

Mahdi said this was the first Eid-ul-Azha celebrated after the government elected by the people took office.

Under the directives of the Prime Minister, he said, all concerned ministers, state ministers, advisers, members of parliament, and others showed the highest level of sincerity and responsibility in celebrating this Eid, which is an unprecedented event in recent political history.

However, if any administrative shortcomings or lack of coordination were observed anywhere, the government remains committed and sincere in identifying and resolving them quickly and effectively, the PMO spokesperson added.

Speaking at the press conference, Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman noted that the Prime Minister has been working relentlessly, saying, “Prime Minister Mr. Tarique Rahman is always striving for the development of Bangladesh as well as maintaining cleanliness and promoting good deeds.”

“You may have noticed that while most of us enjoyed the government holidays, the Prime Minister did not sit at home for a single moment. He worked throughout,” he said, adding, “Those of us who work closely with him see every day that he (PM) is constantly thinking about what needs to be done, where and how, and then putting those thoughts into action.”

On the day after Eid, the Prime Minister personally drove through the streets and alleys of Dhaka with Dhaka South City Corporation Administrator Abdus Salam to see whether waste removal had been completed, Ruman said, adding, wherever cleaning was incomplete or negligence was found, the Prime Minister called the responsible persons directly from his vehicle.

“The Prime Minister closely monitored the removal of sacrificial animals’ waste and personally inspected the situation. He did not stop there while sitting at home. He called those who had been negligent and reminded them that the country belongs to everyone and that the city must be kept clean,” he said.