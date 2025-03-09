Stern measures from now on if ‘mob justice’ situation arises: Adviser Mahfuj Alam
The government will adopt stern measures against any form of “mob justice” from now on, information and broadcasting adviser Md Mahfuj Alam warned Sunday.
A decision has been made today, Sunday, to bring to book whoever gets involved with “mob justice”, he added.
The adviser said this while addressing a media briefing at the secretariat today.
“We want to inform people, from now on we will adopt stern measures wherever a mob justice arises and whoever, irrespective of religion, gender, caste, and creed, is found to be involved with this,” Mahfuj Alam warned.
Law adviser Asif Nazrul and home adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury also addressed the media briefing.
Earlier, a meeting on law and order situation was held at the state guesthouse Jamuna, with chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.
The briefing was organised to inform the media about the outcomes from the meeting.
Mahfuj Alam said a criminal's creed, religion and gender will not be considered. A decision has been made that whoever commits a crime, gets involved in mob justice will be brought to book.
The information and broadcasting adviser of the interim government stated, “A decision has been made with the presence of the chief adviser that if any situation like mob justice arises, or any police station is besieged, or any other kind of chaos is unleashed, we shall take strict actions. All the stakeholders have been asked to take proper legal actions including making arrests.”
He also said that actions will be taken regarding previous mob justices.
Addressing the media briefing, law adviser Asif Nazrul said, “Today’s meeting was about the law and order situation only. Like you we all are also annoyed with the whole situation. We have decided that we have to be more stern… time has come for us to be strict.”