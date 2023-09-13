Cyber Security Bill passed in parliament

The Cyber Security Bill has been passed in parliament on Wednesday replacing the controversial Digital Security Act.

State minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak placed the proposed law in the House.

Prior to this, the parliamentary standing committee on the ministry concerned submitted its report after scrutinizing the bill.

On 5 September, state minister Zunaid Ahmed placed the bill.

"The offences under four sections - 17, 19, 27 and 33, have been made non-bailable in the proposed law," said the ICT state minister told parliament while placing the bill.