Police Week 2026
Police seek separate pay scale like the armed forces and judiciary
Police personnel have raised several demands, including the introduction of a separate pay scale similar to those enjoyed by the army, navy, air force, and judiciary.
These demands were presented to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman during the Police Week 2026 welfare parade held yesterday, Sunday, at the Rajarbagh Police Lines auditorium in the capital.
Several senior police officials who attended the closed-door welfare parade confirmed to Prothom Alo that the demands had been raised.
According to relevant sources, a senior police officer drew the prime minister’s attention to the fact that the army, navy, air force, and judiciary already have separate pay scales. He then demanded a separate pay structure for the police as well.
Police sources also said that a previous government order for constructing new buildings for the police remains stalled. They demanded fresh allocations to resume those projects.
At the same time, they sought an increase in investigation allowances, saying that currently investigating officers receive Tk 5,000 per case, which is insufficient to complete investigations. In addition, demands were raised for interest-free motorcycle loans for sub-inspectors (SIs).
One police member proposed that personnel should receive a one-step honorary promotion upon retirement. That is, constables should become honorary assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), ASIs should become honorary sub-inspectors (SIs), and SIs should become honorary inspectors upon retirement.
A police official said that police personnel regularly work overtime and should therefore receive additional compensation for duties performed beyond official working hours.
Another member demanded improved and modern medical facilities at divisional police hospitals and the Central Police Hospital at Rajarbagh in Dhaka. There was also a proposal to establish separate educational institutions for police personnel’s children.
Several senior police officials who participated in the welfare parade told Prothom Alo that after hearing the demands, the prime minister assured them that the government would look into providing interest-free motorcycle loans to police members. He also promised to consider demands related to overtime compensation and police hospitals.
Regarding separate educational institutions for police children, the prime minister said such institutions could be established on police-owned land. He advised Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed and Home Secretary Monjur Morshed Chowdhury to examine the matter.
Assistant Inspector General (Media) of Police Headquarters AHM Shahadat Hossain told Prothom Alo that the prime minister and home minister had assured police personnel that most of their demands would be accepted during the welfare parade.
Meanwhile, the government has said it would fulfill the police force’s reasonable demands, considering the country’s financial capacity and resources, in order to build the police into a modern, public welfare-oriented force. This information was provided yesterday in a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
At the welfare parade, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said many police constables retire after serving for 40 years without receiving a promotion. Therefore, under a special policy and based on satisfactory service records, some police personnel would be promoted at the time of retirement.
The government is also considering a special policy to provide allowances for police personnel who perform duties beyond regular working hours. Overtime allowances could be considered for personnel ranging from inspectors to constables.
The home minister further said that the Central Police Hospital and divisional police hospitals would be upgraded with improved facilities and modernised according to contemporary standards. More advanced hospitals could also be built if necessary. He added that the current government is committed to resolving accommodation problems and constructing buildings and offices for different police units.
Salahuddin Ahmed also said that existing laws would be amended and updated to completely curb “mob culture” and make them more suitable for present times. He instructed the police force to perform its duties in line with public expectations and aspirations.
Why the medals were suspended
Complications also emerged this year over the awarding of police medals during Police Week. Police sources said the medal distribution process was suspended at the last moment following objections and allegations of irregularities regarding the list of recipients.
Every year, the 'Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM)' and 'President Police Medal (PPM)' are awarded in recognition of bravery and gallantry. The 'BPM-Service' and 'PPM-Service' medals are awarded for notable contributions through solving important cases, crime control, efficiency, dedication to duty, honesty, and disciplined conduct.
Additional Inspector General of Police and convener of the medal committee Khondkar Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that, as in previous years, a list had been prepared to award medals to 115 people. Six of them had already received their medals earlier. Of the remaining individuals on the list, 107 officers had also participated in Police Week rehearsals. Later, news emerged on Saturday night that the medal awards had been suspended.
On condition of anonymity, a senior police official told Prothom Alo that the related government order had not been issued Saturday night due to objections and allegations of irregularities concerning the medal list. The matter remains under process. Eligible candidates will receive the medals after further verification and scrutiny.
Last year, during the interim government’s tenure, 62 individuals received BPM and PPM medals. Earlier, in February 2024 under the Awami League government, 400 people received BPM and PPM medals. In 2023, 117 people received the medals, while in 2022 the number was 230.