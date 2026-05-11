Police seek separate pay scale like the armed forces and judiciary

Police personnel have raised several demands, including the introduction of a separate pay scale similar to those enjoyed by the army, navy, air force, and judiciary.

These demands were presented to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman during the Police Week 2026 welfare parade held yesterday, Sunday, at the Rajarbagh Police Lines auditorium in the capital.

Several senior police officials who attended the closed-door welfare parade confirmed to Prothom Alo that the demands had been raised.

According to relevant sources, a senior police officer drew the prime minister’s attention to the fact that the army, navy, air force, and judiciary already have separate pay scales. He then demanded a separate pay structure for the police as well.

Police sources also said that a previous government order for constructing new buildings for the police remains stalled. They demanded fresh allocations to resume those projects.

At the same time, they sought an increase in investigation allowances, saying that currently investigating officers receive Tk 5,000 per case, which is insufficient to complete investigations. In addition, demands were raised for interest-free motorcycle loans for sub-inspectors (SIs).