Lack of unity poses a significant challenge to govt’s reform efforts: Nahid

The adviser said the true test of the government’s ability to foster unity would come through its success in implementing meaningful reforms.

“The biggest challenge for us is how unified we can be on the issue of reform. The coming months will show how much progress we can make,” he added.

Nahid emphasised that political goodwill is crucial for bringing any meaningful change, and expressed hope that both political parties and the people would work together to eliminate the systemic issues.

“There are elements within the political sphere, who are still involved in extortion, and some of the individuals who participated in the uprising are now engaged in such activities,” he said, adding, “Without cooperation, it will be difficult to meet the expectations of the people,” he added.

The issue of reform versus elections has also been a contentious subject. The BNP is calling for early elections, Nahid said, adding that the government does not view reform and elections as mutually exclusive but rather as complementary objectives.

“The reform commissions are working to bring necessary changes to the electoral and governance systems. These reforms must be implemented before elections...otherwise, the mistakes of the past will be repeated,” he said.

Commenting on media freedom, Islam categorically said that the government has not interfered with the media’s right to freely criticise its policies. “So far, no pressure has been given on the media for criticising the government,” Nahid said.