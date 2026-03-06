PM opens training workshop for MPs

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Members Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and AZM Zahid Hossain and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.

Tarique Rahman delivered a welcome speech at the event, while his daughter Jaima Rahman was also present.

BNP insiders said the workshop will present the parliamentary rules of business and other issues, including code of conduct, bill formulation and review, analysis of budget-related documents, and the activities of parliamentary committees to the newly elected members of parliament. Experienced lawmakers will share their experiences with the new MPs.