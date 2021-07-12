UK’s HR report on Bangladesh not factual: Momen

The foreign minister’s comments came the day after the foreign ministry summoned the British Acting High Commissioner (AHC) Javed Patel to convey Dhaka's disappointment over the report on Bangladesh chapter of “Human Rights and Democracy Report 2020” released on last Thursday.

The foreign ministry clarified to the envoy that the government suspended her prison term and "released" her in March 2020 on condition that she would receive medical treatment at home and would not travel abroad.