Govt approves anti-terrorism ordinance with provisions to ban persons and entities
The Council of Advisers Sunday approved the draft of the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 with provisions to ban individuals or entities involved in terrorist acts and their activities.
The council gave the approval to the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 at a special meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.
The meeting was held at the State Guest House Jamuna here, said a press release issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.
According to the summary of the meeting, the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009, was enacted to make provisions for the prevention of certain terrorist acts and ensure their effective punishment.
To meet the purpose of the act, the government may, on the basis of reasonable grounds that any person or entity is involved in terrorist acts, list such a person in the Schedule or declare the entity prohibited and list it in the Schedule by issuing official gazette notifications.
However, there is no provision in the existing law regarding the prohibition of the activities of any entity.
Since the matter needs to be clarified, it is appropriate and necessary to further amend the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009 to make it time-befitting.
In such a context, the Anti-Terrorism Act has been amended to prohibit the activities of any entity, make necessary adaptations and include provisions prohibiting the promotion in online and social media.
The amended law may be issued in the form of an ordinance on Monday, the press release said.