Maximum entry age for govt jobs to be 32

The government has decided to increase the maximum age limit for applying for government jobs to 32.

However, there is no decision over the retirement age. The retirement age will remain as it is now.

The decision was made at a meeting at the chief adviser's office in the capital's Tejgaon area on Thursday, chaired by chief adviser Muhammad Yunus.

The meeting approved a draft ordinance titled "Maximum Age Limit for Direct Recruitment in Government, Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous, Statutory Authorities, Public Non-Financial Corporations, and Autonomous Organizations, 2024."

This ordinance sets the maximum age limit for entering government jobs.