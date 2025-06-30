No govt interference in ACC probe against NBR officials: Finance adviser

The newspersons asked whether the investigation into six NBR officials during the ongoing movement is a continuation of previous governments’ trend of using the ACC as a political tool.

In response, the finance adviser stated that the finance ministry does not issue directives in this regard; rather, previous governors at times acted as government representatives, but that trend has now changed.

“Some might question the timing of initiating the investigation. But every day, due to the NBR and port shutdown issues, businesspersons have been coming to me with complaints — their accounts are halted, they have been incurring heavy losses, and so on. This situation is completely unacceptable,” Salehuddin Ahmed stressed.

He stated that services related to national interest cannot be suspended, saying, “Whether it’s the NBR or the port — these are not private properties. These are government institutions from which revenue is generated. If you unilaterally suspend such services, it is against the public interest.”