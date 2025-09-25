‘Anti-discrimination’ adviser’s district bias, cabinet secretary follows suit

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) has taken up a Tk 24 billion (2,400 crore) project for road and rural infrastructure repair and development in the district of Cumilla, home district of Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain.

In this project, the highest allocation is being given to Asif Mahmud’s own upazila Muradnagar (Tk 4.43 billion or 453 crore). The second-highest allocation is being given to the upazila of National Citizen Party (NCP) chief coordinator (Southern region) Hasnat Abdullah—Debidwar (Tk 3.38 billion or 338 crore).

Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid has also walked the same path. LGED is taking up a Tk 21.98 billion (2,198 crore) project in his home district Satkhira. Sheikh Abdur Rashid himself played a role in initiating the project. According to the Planning Commission, LGED has never before taken such a large project for a single district.

While special projects have been taken for Cumilla and Satkhira, many other districts have even worse roads. For instance, according to LGED, 70 per cent of upazila roads in Kurigram district are in dilapidated (poor and bad) condition. Yet no single project has been taken for that district. Mohammad Younus Hossain Biswas, LGED’s executive engineer for Kurigram, told Prothom Alo on 28 July that in the last fiscal year, their demand for road repair funds was Tk 800 million (80 crore), but they received Tk 400 (40 crore). He added that people come with demands to repair roads, but due to lack of funds, they cannot carry out repairs.