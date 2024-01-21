Gas supply to improve in a day or two: State minister

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid said gas supply in Chattogram and parts of Dhaka will improve in a day or two.

Parts of Chattogram and Dhaka suffered from gas outages on Friday and Saturday due to technical problems with one of two LNG terminals, Nasrul Hamid said while talking to journalists at his secretariat office today, Sunday.

He said the problems in gas supply were unexpected and temporary and requested the customers to have patience for a while.