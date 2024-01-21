Gas supply to improve in a day or two: State minister
State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid said gas supply in Chattogram and parts of Dhaka will improve in a day or two.
Parts of Chattogram and Dhaka suffered from gas outages on Friday and Saturday due to technical problems with one of two LNG terminals, Nasrul Hamid said while talking to journalists at his secretariat office today, Sunday.
He said the problems in gas supply were unexpected and temporary and requested the customers to have patience for a while.
The state minister said LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) is used in almost 75 per cent of households of the country. Only parts of households of Dhaka and nearby places, Chattogram and Sylhet can use natural gas.
The government plans to bring all customers under the coverage of meters within the next three years.
He said household customers are being brought under the coverage of prepaid meters. Around 450,000 meters have already been set up. The government plans to bring all customers under the coverage of meters within the next three years.
The state minister said the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and JT Bank of Japan are financing in setting up prepaid meters.
The government is working to ensure that all customers get uninterrupted gas supply, Nasrul Hamid added.