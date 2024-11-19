Khalilur Rahman made high representative on Rohingya issues to chief adviser

Khalilur Rahman, a career diplomat, was appointed as the ‘High Representative on Rohingya Problem and Priority Issues Affairs’ to chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus.

The cabinet division issued a gazette on Tuesday, which will come into effect immediately, says a press release of the chief adviser's press wing.

While holding the post, Khalilur Rahman will enjoy the status, salary and allowances of an adviser to the interim government.

Khalilur Rahman joined the diplomatic service of Bangladesh in 1979 upon securing the first position in the first regular BCS examinations held in 1977.

In the same year, he stood first in the first class in MA examinations in Economics at the Dhaka University. He served as an executive at the American Express International Bank during 1978-79.