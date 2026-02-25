ECNEC formed with PM Tarique Rahman as chairperson

The government has formed the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with prime minister Tarique Rahman as its chairperson.

The committee was constituted through a gazette notification issued on Tuesday. The notification was signed by Md. Humayun Kabir, additional secretary (committee and economic affairs) of the cabinet division.

According to the notification, prime minister Tarique Rahman will serve as chairperson of the ECNEC while Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, minister for local government, rural development and cooperatives, has been appointed as its alternate chairperson.