ECNEC formed with PM Tarique Rahman as chairperson
The government has formed the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with prime minister Tarique Rahman as its chairperson.
The committee was constituted through a gazette notification issued on Tuesday. The notification was signed by Md. Humayun Kabir, additional secretary (committee and economic affairs) of the cabinet division.
According to the notification, prime minister Tarique Rahman will serve as chairperson of the ECNEC while Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, minister for local government, rural development and cooperatives, has been appointed as its alternate chairperson.
Other members of the committee are finance and planning minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury; home affairs minister Salahuddin Ahmed; foreign affairs minister Khalilur Rahman; industries, commerce, and textiles and jute minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir; law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Md. Asaduzzaman; health and family welfare minister Sardar Md. Sakhawat Hossain; and road transport and bridges, railways and shipping minister Sheikh Rabiul Alam.
Supporting officials will include the cabinet secretary, principal secretary to the prime minister, secretary to the prime minister’s office, secretary of the finance division, secretary of the economic relations division, secretary of the statistics and informatics division, secretary of the implementation monitoring and evaluation division (IMED), members of the Planning Commission under the Planning Division, and secretaries of the relevant ministries and divisions.
The notification stated that the term “secretary” in this context will also include senior secretaries.
Functions of the committee
ECNEC will consider and approve all development project proposals (DPPs), technical assistance project proposals (TAPPs), and technical project proposals (TPPs).
The committee will also consider and approve recommendations of the project evaluation committee (PEC) for projects involving total investment costs exceeding Tk 50 crore (500 million) in the public sector. It will review the implementation progress of development projects.
In addition, the committee will examine proposals from private initiatives, joint ventures, and participatory investment companies.
ECNEC will monitor the country’s economic situation, review overall economic activities and related policy matters, and consider and approve the annual targets for foreign assistance. It will also review progress in achieving those targets.
The notification said the committee will meet as necessary, and the planning division will provide secretarial support.
The order takes immediate effect.
It also stated that the previous notification issued by the cabinet division on 20 August 2024, in this regard will be considered as cancelled.