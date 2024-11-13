Chief adviser seeks South Asian grid to share Nepal's hydroelectricity

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday called for creating a South Asian grid to share the hydroelectricity generated by Nepal and Bhutan.

In a meeting with the Social Business Group on the sidelines of the climate conference in Baku, he said much of the hydroelectricity potential of the Himalayan nations remain untapped due to a lack of electricity grids connecting Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Bhutan.

Nepal officials have said the country has the potential to generate 40,000 megawatts of hydroelectricity, which can help lessen the reliance on fossil fuels in bigger countries such as India and Bangladesh, according to a message received in Dhaka.