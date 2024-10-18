Baitul Mukarram mosque gets new Khatib

The government has appointed Islamic law expert and Hadith scholar Mufti Muhammad Abdul Malek as khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The approval of his appointment came from the government high level yesterday (Thursday), said a press release of the Ministry of Religious Affairs issued on Friday.

Mufti Abdul Malek is a renowned Islamic scholar with advanced degrees in Islamic Studies, Hadith and Fiqh from well-known institutions both at home and abroad, the release said.