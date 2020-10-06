We take action whenever we get information: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Tuesday said legal action will be taken soon against the criminals involved in stripping and molesting a woman in Noakhali, reports news agency UNB.

“The criminals await immediate legal action,” said the minister while talking to newsmen at the secretariat.

Describing the incident as a heinous act, he said, “We’ve swung into action as soon as we received the information. Almost all the culprits have already been arrested.”