EC won't take any steps to reshuffle police, admin ahead of polls

The election commission (EC) would not take any steps to reshuffle the police and administration before the national election. That means, the appointments the government made in the field administration to remain the same before the election.

EC thinks any major reshuffle in police and administration may lead to chaos. However, the commission will consider taking steps or taking action if any allegation surface against any official, said a source.

Field officers, especially deputy commissioners (DCs), Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs), superintendents of police (SPs) and officers in charge (OCs) of police stations--- play an important role in the national election. Among them, DCs are serving as returning officers and UNOs as assistant returning officers making them de facto election commission at the field level.