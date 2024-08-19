Unrest in police over transfer, promotion

The police system that collapsed after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in the face of the student uprising has not yet normalised.

Senior officials known to be confidants of the previous government have gone into hiding while some have been relieved and many have been transferred.

In the wake of the situation, an instability has been visible in the force due to the transfer, new posting, promotion and the agitation of the officials who were deprived in the past.

Sources said a section of the police officers known as BNP supporters who were demoted or cornered during the Sheikh Hasina government are trying to exert their influence at the police headquarters.

They are trying to control the decision making process as to which officers need to be transferred and who will be promoted.

At the same time, several groups have prepared a batch-wise list of officials who were deprived during the Awami League period and who were staunch supporters of the Awami League.

As a result, many of the professional officers have got themselves in uncomfortable position and worried.