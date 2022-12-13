Cabinet asks for strengthening cyber security

He said the cabinet asked to ensure modern equipment to strengthen cyber security.
As the country is going towards digital banking, special importance on cyber security is being given, he mentioned.
Anwarul Islam said the cabinet gave directive to quickly complete the works of the project undertaken for submarine cable.
It also asked authorities concerned to quickly complete the works of providing gas and oil pipelines to ensure supply.
The cabinet approved the draft of the ‘Sarkari Chakuri (Songsodhon) Ain’, he said, adding that if the law is passed in parliament, autonomous institutions will need consent from finance division on financial issues like government institutions.
‘Sarkari Chakuri Ain’ was passed in parliament in 2018 but there was some ambiguity in it, he said.
As per the act, the finance division is the authority for financial issues for government institutions but there was ambiguity about financial issues of autonomous and statutory bodies like Anti-Corruption Commission in the act, he mentioned.
He said autonomous universities will also be under the purview of the act.
The cabinet recommended ratifying the agreement between Iran and Bangladesh on prevention of double taxation and tax evasion.
Khandker Anwarul Islam joined the cabinet meeting as the cabinet secretary for the last time on Monday as he will go on post retirement leave on 15 December. Water resources senior secretary Kabir Bin Anwar has already been appointed as the new cabinet secretary.