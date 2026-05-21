Govt wants Sheikh Hasina back through legal procedure: Salahuddin

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the government wants to bring back former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh through legal procedures and existing extradition mechanisms.

“We want Sheikh Hasina back through legal procedure. Through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and under the existing extradition treaty, a formal request has been made for her return so that she can face the cases filed in Bangladesh,” he said.

Speaking at a press briefing on the country’s law and order situation at the Home Ministry’s conference room in Bangladesh Secretariat today, the minister said a formal request has already been sent through diplomatic channels for her return so that she can face legal proceedings in Bangladesh.