How constitution reform committee will work, what will happen to July Charter

The elected Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government is not following the process for constitutional reform that had been set by the interim government. The government has already begun the process of amending the constitution, ignoring the opposition's objections. A parliamentary special committee on reforming the constitution has been formed, and it is scheduled to hold its first meeting tomorrow, Tuesday.

Questions have now been asked over what will happen to the constitutional reform proposals contained in the July National Charter, how the special constitution reform committee will carry out its tasks, and how long it will take the committee to submit its report.

On 13 July, the parliament formed the 12-strong special constitution reform committee, with Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed in the chair.

According to the parliamentary notification announcing the committee's constitution, its rules of business is to prepare recommendations for the necessary amendments to the constitution and submit a report to parliament.