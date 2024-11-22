Touhid to lead Bangladesh at UNAOC Global Forum in Portugal

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain is set to represent Bangladesh at the 10th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), scheduled to take place in Cascais, a coastal resort town in Portugal, from 25 to 27 November.

The adviser will leave Dhaka for Lisbon on Sunday to attend the event to be held under the theme “United in Peace: Restoring Trust, Reshaping the Future - Reflecting on Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity”.