Touhid to lead Bangladesh at UNAOC Global Forum in Portugal
Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain is set to represent Bangladesh at the 10th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), scheduled to take place in Cascais, a coastal resort town in Portugal, from 25 to 27 November.
The adviser will leave Dhaka for Lisbon on Sunday to attend the event to be held under the theme “United in Peace: Restoring Trust, Reshaping the Future - Reflecting on Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity”.
Dhaka’s presence at the event is important to express Bangladesh’s unwavering commitment to global peace and humanity, a foreign ministry’s official told BSS on Friday.
The forum will bring together numerous heads of state and government, foreign ministers, deputy ministers, leaders of international organizations, religious figures, private sector representatives, academics, youth leaders and civil society members.
Discussions will focus on critical global issues of peace and security, fostering trust and uniting for a harmonious future.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa are expected to deliver remarks at the opening ceremony of the forum, which is co-sponsored by Spain and Turkey.
The event will be an occasion to highlight and celebrate UNAOC’s achievements and map the blueprint for “One Humanity” in the years to come.
Participants will reflect on the 20-year journey of the “Alliance of Civilizations”, first proposed by Spain at the 59th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2004.
Over the years, UNAOC has evolved into a dynamic and influential entity within the UN framework.