Upper house won't be able to propose law

The Constitution Reform Commission has recommended bicameral parliament in Bangladesh. BNP and several other political parties also want this system without detailing the work and jurisdiction of the two houses. The reform commission formed by the caretaker government has detailed the power and differences between upper house and lower house.

Multiple sources said the commission recommended that if bicameral parliament is introduced, the upper house would not be able to propose any law. But draft of any bill except for money bill will have to be placed to the upper house after it passed in the lower house. Besides approval, the upper house will have the power to send back a bill to the lower house with recommended amendments. Thus, the authority to make laws will ultimately remain with the lower house.

On 15 January, the commission released a summary of its recommendations, proposing a bicameral parliament. The lower house would be called the Jatiya Sangsad (National Assembly), and the upper house would be named the Senate. However, the summary did not specify the powers of each house.

According to sources from the commission, the powers of each house of the parliament are detailed in their full report. In addition to playing a role in lawmaking, the upper house will have some other powers. Like the lower house, the upper house of parliament will also be able to form necessary parliamentary committees. Before entering into any international agreement related to national security, the approval of the lower house as well as the upper house of parliament will be needed.

This approval will have to be obtained by a majority vote. A two-thirds majority in both the lower house and the upper house will also be required to amend the constitution. After it is passed in both houses, a plebiscite will be held on it. The status and privileges of members of the upper house shall be the same as those of members of the lower house.

Constitution reform commission’s chief Professor Ali Riaz told Prothom Alo the full report will be published after coordination with reports of other reform commissions.