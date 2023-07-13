PM Hasina inaugurates South Asia’s largest sewage treatment plant

“I formally announced nauguration of the Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant and reconstruction and expansion of the Pagla Sewage Treatment Plant,” she said.

The Dasherkandi plant has a capacity of treating five million tonnes of sewage per day, which is 20 to 25 per cent of the total sewage in the capital.

The plant is supposed to play a key role in saving the rivers surrounding the capital from the pollution.

The China-funded project was implemented on about 62.2 acres of land at the cost of Tk 34.82 billion. Of the total cost, Tk 11.06 billion came from the government fund, Tk 100 million from WASA fund and the remaining Tk 23.66 billion from the Export-Import Bank of China as project assistance.

The government has a master plan to build four more sewage treatment plants, one each in Pagla, Uttara, Rayerbazar and Mirpur areas to treat 100 per cent sewage of Dhaka by 2030, of which 90 per cent will come under pipeline coverage and remaining 10 per cent sewage will be collected from the houses.

The plant helps implementing SDG Goal-6 by ensuring better waste management system across the country by 2030.