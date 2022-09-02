Won’t police have the right to protect them when they come under attack?

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday showed at the parliament audio-visual and pictures of brutalities of the BNP-Jamaat alliance and wanted to know that how the people who have minimum humanity could support BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party).

“You (lawmakers) saw the pictures of the BNP’s regime. So, tell me how do the people who have at least minimum humanity support the BNP? How to shake hands with them? This is my question?”

The prime minister raised this question while delivering her valedictory speech at this session of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).

Sheikh Hasina said that she just is able to show them (lawmakers) this few incidents of the brutalities and tortured perpetrated by the BNP-Jamaat alliance after the 2001 election.