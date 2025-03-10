Anisuzzaman Chowdhury made special assistant to Chief Adviser
Anisuzzaman Chowdhury was appointed as a special assistant with the status of a state minister to Chief Adviser Prfessor Muhamamd Yunus.
He has been delegating to the finance ministry and will assist the finance advisor.
The Cabinet Division issued a circular on this matter on Monday.
According to the circular, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury will enjoy the rank, salary and allowances of a state minister while holding the position.
The interim government led by Dr Yunus was formed on 8 August last year after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on 5 August. Since then, there have been several reshuffle in the advisory council.
Currently, the advisory council was consisted of 23 advisors with Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, known as CR Abrar taking oath as education advisor on 5 March. CR Abrar took the helm of the education ministry from Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud, who currently oversees the planning ministry.
The interim government also has a special assistant for defence and national solidarity development, a special envoy for international affairs, and a high representative for Rohingya issues and other priority matters) with the rank of adviser.
Besides, there were five special assistants with the status of state minister.
Lastly, Sheikh Moinuddin and Faiz Taiyeb Ahmad were as special assistants with the status of state ministers to chief adviser on 5 March.
Sheikh Moinuddin will oversee the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, while Faiz Taiyeb Ahmad will be responsible for the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology.
Meanwhile, Professor M Aminul Islam, one of the five special assistants with the status of state minister, resigned on Monday. He oversaw the Ministry of Education.