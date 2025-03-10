Anisuzzaman Chowdhury made special assistant to Chief Adviser

Anisuzzaman Chowdhury was appointed as a special assistant with the status of a state minister to Chief Adviser Prfessor Muhamamd Yunus.

He has been delegating to the finance ministry and will assist the finance advisor.

The Cabinet Division issued a circular on this matter on Monday.

According to the circular, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury will enjoy the rank, salary and allowances of a state minister while holding the position.