London meeting
Election in first half of February: Yunus, Tarique agree
The uncertainty in political domain over the timeframe of the 13th parliamentary election has largely been resolved through the London meeting.
The meeting took place between Chief Adviser to the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday, Friday, which was followed by a joint statement announcing that if all preparations are completed, the election may be held in the first half of February, before the month of Ramadan next year, thus, ending all curiosity and concerns over the London meeting.
Several political political parties including BNP had been demanding that the parliamentary election be held by December this year. In the meantime, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced in a televised speech to the nation on 6 June, the day before Eid-ul-Azha, that the national election would be held in the first half of April 2026.
The BNP has not accepted this announcement by the head of government over the election timeline with its leaders openly expressing their dissatisfaction. Sources close to the government said several advisers, however, advised Professor Yunus scheduling the election for early February, before his national address, but Professor Yunus considered April to be more appropriate.
Just a week after that address to the nation, a new announcement came regarding the timeframe of election from the London meeting. Now, it seems the voting is likely to be held in the second week of February.
Various political parties issued statements welcoming the consensus on the election timeframe. They said this has brought a ‘message of relief’ to the nation.
Regarding this, Law Adviser to the interim government Professor Asif Nazrul told Prothom Alo on Friday night that many were worried about the meeting between Professor Muhammad Yunus and Tarique Rahman. That has gone now, and the nation can breathe a sigh of relief. Professor Yunus showed his stature, depth, and wisdom as the nation's guardian in time of crisis. BNP leader Tarique Rahman also demonstrated due courtesy, mature thinking, and statesmanlike potential.
There was no significant disagreement between the government and the BNP over trial or reforms. The disagreement was over the election timeframe, and that has largely reduced after the Yunus-Tarique meeting, he added.
Several political parties including Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolon, and National Citizen Party (NCP) could not be satisfied over the negotiation process between the government and the BNP over election timeframe at the London meeting, as well as the way of announcing the joint statement.
Leaders of these parties said they hold no different opinions on holding an election in early February, nor are they dissatisfied with the government reaching a negotiation with the country's largest political party. But, their question is whether the government can issue such a joint declaration on the election with just one political party. How ethical is this?
In an official response, the NCP said that election-related discussions should only be finalised after formulating the July Declaration, implementing fundamental reforms through the July Charter, and announcing the roadmap for trial. The NCP believes the government is prioritising only one party’s stance and demands regarding the election.
According to party sources, Jamaat and Islami Andolon will discuss the matter within their party forums and issue a formal response afterward.
The meeting between Professor Yunus and Tarique Rahman began at the Dorchester Hotel in London at 9:00 am local time (2:00 pm Bangladesh time). They talked for about an hour and a half, during which a large portion was spent in a one-on-one discussion.
The meeting was followed by a joint press conference at the hotel, which was attended by National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, and Tarique Rahman’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir. They said both leaders were ‘satisfied’ with their private discussion.
National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman read out the joint statement at the press conference. It stated that the meeting between Professor Yunus and Tarique Rahman was held in a very cordial atmosphere. Tarique Rahman proposed holding the election before Ramadan next year. BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia also thinks that holding the election at that time would be better. The Chief Adviser said he announced that elation would be held in the first half of April next year. If all preparations are complete, the election can be held in the week before Ramadan in 2026. In that case, this would require adequate progress in reforms and trial issues.
The joint statement further stated that Tarique Rahman welcomed the Chief Adviser’s position and thanked him on behalf of the party. The Chief Adviser also thanked Tarique Rahman for a proven discussion.
Government and BNP representatives’ responses to queries
Representatives of the government and the BNP took questions from journalists at the press briefing.
Replying to query on whether the government was moving away from the April election deadline, National, Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman said, “This issue has been clearly stated in the joint statement. You have heard it. If we can do all the tasks in time, and if sufficient progress happens in trial and reforms, then certainly the election can be held.”
So where is problem to determine a specific date for the election? In reply, Khalilur Rahman said, “We see no problem. Both sides have spoken about the election in the joint statement. We expect the election commission will soon announce a date.”
Other than a tentative election deadline, the joint declaration did not clarify what other issues were discussed, or if there were any agreements on reforms, trial, or the July Declaration.
However, replying to a query on this, , BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said at the joint press conference, “It is normal that all issues will be discussed. We are marching forward with a commitment to build a new Bangladesh. We all agree that the mission to build the country must continue not just before, but even after the election.”
When asked if the July Charter was discussed in the meeting with Professor Yunus, Amir Khosru said, “Discussions are already underway in the country about the July Charter. We have already decided that the July Charter will be finalised based on consensus. I will answer the same on reforms; we will carry out reforms and formulate the July Charter based on consensus. Decisions will be taken based on everyone’s consensus, and I am certain that we will reach a decision soon.”
A journalist asked whether there was any discussion about the NCP’s announcement that it will not join the election without electoral reform. Amir Khasru said, “I do not think there was an opportunity to discuss this issue here.” Replying to this query, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman added, “Ask them (NCP) about it. Every party has its own opinion. But we want to hold the election with everyone.”
A journalist asked whether there was any discussion on the trial process for Sheikh Hasina’s alleged massacre, which the Chief Adviser said he wants to complete it before the election, and whether it would impact the election roadmap. In reply, Khalilur Rahman said, “The joint statement has the answer. It states sufficient progress in reform and trial, and we are fairly confident that such progress will be visible before the election.”
Replying to a query whether there was any discussion on the return of Tarique Rahman to Bangladesh during the meeting, and when he might return, Amir Khasru said, “We do not think it is necessary to discuss this issue. Tarique Rahman can return to the country whenever he wishes. The decision is his, and he will decide at the right time.”
The last question at the press conference was, “Are you satisfied with the meeting discussions?”
Both Khalilur Rahman and Amir Khosru answered that they are certainly (we are) satisfied.
Amir Khasru added, “We have said that we must all work together to build a new Bangladesh, not just before the election, but afterward as well.”
Khalilur Rahman also added, “If we were not satisfied, there would not have been a joint statement.”
‘Cloud of uncertainty has cleared’
Following the meeting between Professor Yunus and Tarique Rahman, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir gave his reaction at the party’s Gulshan office in Dhaka.
He said the meeting was successful. Everything had plunged into an uncertain situation, but the two leaders again showed the nation a vision to move ahead, by overcoming this situation.
Mirza Fakhrul said he spoke to Tarique Rahman over the phone after the London meeting. At that time, Tarique extended congratulations to party leaders and activists, and expressed his gratefulness to people. At the same time, he also paid respects and expressed gratitude to his mother and party chairperson Khaleda Zia for her proper guidance.
On behalf of party leaders and activists, the BNP secretary general thanked Tarique Rahman and Chief Adviser Professor Yunus. He said Professor Yunus had shown great wisdom in inviting Tarique Rahman. The nation had entered a phase of uncertainty, and the two leaders had restored hope and direction.