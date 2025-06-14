Election in first half of February: Yunus, Tarique agree

When asked if the July Charter was discussed in the meeting with Professor Yunus, Amir Khosru said, “Discussions are already underway in the country about the July Charter. We have already decided that the July Charter will be finalised based on consensus. I will answer the same on reforms; we will carry out reforms and formulate the July Charter based on consensus. Decisions will be taken based on everyone’s consensus, and I am certain that we will reach a decision soon.”

A journalist asked whether there was any discussion about the NCP’s announcement that it will not join the election without electoral reform. Amir Khasru said, “I do not think there was an opportunity to discuss this issue here.” Replying to this query, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman added, “Ask them (NCP) about it. Every party has its own opinion. But we want to hold the election with everyone.”

A journalist asked whether there was any discussion on the trial process for Sheikh Hasina’s alleged massacre, which the Chief Adviser said he wants to complete it before the election, and whether it would impact the election roadmap. In reply, Khalilur Rahman said, “The joint statement has the answer. It states sufficient progress in reform and trial, and we are fairly confident that such progress will be visible before the election.”

Replying to a query whether there was any discussion on the return of Tarique Rahman to Bangladesh during the meeting, and when he might return, Amir Khasru said, “We do not think it is necessary to discuss this issue. Tarique Rahman can return to the country whenever he wishes. The decision is his, and he will decide at the right time.”

The last question at the press conference was, “Are you satisfied with the meeting discussions?”

Both Khalilur Rahman and Amir Khosru answered that they are certainly (we are) satisfied.

Amir Khasru added, “We have said that we must all work together to build a new Bangladesh, not just before the election, but afterward as well.”

Khalilur Rahman also added, “If we were not satisfied, there would not have been a joint statement.”