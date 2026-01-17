Pay Commission to submit report on 21 Jan
The proposed new pay structure for government employees has been finalised. The Pay Commission has recommended partial implementation of the new pay scale starting from 1 January 2026. It will be implemented in full from the first day of the 2026–27 fiscal year, that is, from 1 July next year.
The Commission will submit the report on the new pay structure to Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed on 21 January. The Finance Adviser will later place it before a meeting of the Advisory Council.
These details have been learned from sources at the Ministry of Finance and the Pay Commission.
Meanwhile, operating expenditure has been increased by Rk 220 billion (22,000 crore) in the revised budget for the current 2025–26 fiscal year. The government has taken this step as part of the partial implementation of the new pay structure.
According to the Pay Commission’s recommendations, an additional Tk Tk 700 billion (70,000 crore) to Tk 800 billion (80,000 crore) will be required to implement the pay structure in full.
It has been learned that the proposed pay structure recommends a higher increase in salaries and allowances at the lower levels.
Last Tuesday, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed told journalists that a decision regarding the new pay structure for government employees would be taken after receiving the Pay Commission’s report.
On 27 July last year, the Pay Commission was formed to determine a new pay structure for government officials and employees. The Commission is headed by former Finance Secretary and Chairman of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), Zakir Ahmed Khan. The 21-member Commission was asked to submit its report within six months.
Government officials and employees are currently receiving salaries and allowances according to the 2015 pay structure. The total number of government officials and employees is now around 1.5 million.
At present, the minimum salary is Tk 8,250, which is expected to more than double. The salary at the highest grade is currently Tk 78,000, which is being increased to more than Tk 120,000. There is a recommendation to set the ratio between the highest and lowest salaries at 1:8.