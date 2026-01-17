Pay Commission to submit report on 21 Jan

The proposed new pay structure for government employees has been finalised. The Pay Commission has recommended partial implementation of the new pay scale starting from 1 January 2026. It will be implemented in full from the first day of the 2026–27 fiscal year, that is, from 1 July next year.

The Commission will submit the report on the new pay structure to Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed on 21 January. The Finance Adviser will later place it before a meeting of the Advisory Council.