Interim government’s Advisor Mahfuj Alam has called for stopping the practice of “mob” or chaos.

“Please stop mobs if you are in favour of mass uprising; but if you don’t stop this mob, you will also be treated as devil,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

Stating that this was the last request, he said, “No more requests will be made after today’s incident. Taking laws into your own hands is not your task.”

* More to follow …