July Charter: Referendum, constituent assembly among options discussed over implementation

People’s will must be relied upon to ensure sustainable implementation of the constitution-related proposals of the July National Charter. The way to verify people’s will is by conducting a referendum or the election of a constituent assembly.

According to sources, experts expressed this opinion in a meeting with the National Consensus Commission last Friday night. The meeting was held online.

Multiple sources present said the discussion brought forward the view that a referendum on constitutional reforms could be held on the same day as the national election. A constitutional order based on the July Charter could be issued, and a referendum held on that basis. If a constituent assembly or constitutional reform assembly is formed, that too could be organised alongside the national election.