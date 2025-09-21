July Charter: Further review on possible ways of implementation

Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizens’ Party (NCP), however, opposed the BNP’s proposal. The recommendations put forward by the experts were quite close to Jamaat’s proposal. Meanwhile, NCP had said it would discuss within the party first and then state its position.

Sources involved said that if the method recommended by the experts were to be implemented, complications could arise in certain cases. For example, if a constitutional order is issued and implemented but then the July Charter fails to pass in the referendum, what would happen then? This question came up during yesterday’s meeting with the experts. Alongside this, the suggestion by political parties to seek the Supreme Court’s opinion under Article 106 of the Constitution was also discussed. The possibility of combining the three approaches to find a solution was considered, but no decision was made.

A press release issued by the National Consensus Commission yesterday stated that the commission had again held a meeting with experts on possible ways and processes to implement the July National Charter. The meeting was held at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad.

Those who participated as experts in the meeting included retired Justice M A Matin of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, retired Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury, Professor Mohammad Ikramul Haque, Dean of the Faculty of Law at Dhaka University, senior advocate of the Bangladesh Supreme Court Sharif Bhuiyan, Barrister Tanim Hossain Shawon, and Barrister Imran Siddique.