Commission may recommend ‘Constitutional Order’ for July Charter: Ali Riaz

National Consensus Commission vice-chairman Professor Ali Riaz said the commission may recommend the government to issue a “Constitutional Order” to implement the constitutional recommendations of the July National Charter 2025.

“Experts have provided a consolidated opinion, recommending that the government may issue a “Constitutional Order” based on the 22-point declaration of July Charter to implement the charter’s constitutional recommendations, and that order may later receive final approval from the people through a referendum,” he said.

Ali Riaz said this while speaking to newspersons after the third day of talks with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

He said, “The experts had earlier suggested two alternatives—referendum and constitutional order—but at this stage they have come up with this final opinion.”

According to their proposal, a Constitutional Order could be promulgated to implement the Charter’s constitutional recommendations, and that order may later receive final approval from the people through a referendum, he said, adding, “The referendum, as mentioned in the proposed Constitutional Order, would be held on the same day along with the next national election.”