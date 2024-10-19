1816 chairmen on the run: Tension over removal

Farmer Md Akhtaruzzaman went to the Targa union parishad office of Gazipur’s Kapasia to issue a birth certificate of his child. As the UP has no chairman, an education officer carries out the duty of the administration. Akhtaruzzaman waited for several hours on Thursday morning, but could not meet the official.

Certain Nazim Uddin also went there that day to collect a nationality certificate. He too returned empty-handed. UP administrator and upazila assistant education officer SM Fatema told Prothom Alo over the mobile phone she was busy inspecting schools and could not make time to attend the UP office.

A similar scenario was seen at the remaining union parishads across Kapasila upazila as 11 UP chairmen of the upazila had not come to the union parishad office since the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August as they all went into hiding.

According to the local government ministry, 1,416 UP chairmen remain absent from their offices, which is one-third of the total union parishads across the country. Most of these chairmen face murder cases and fear arrest. Some of them avoid going to the office fearing attack.

There are currently 8,580 union parishads across the country and 3,164 chairmen were joining offices, but the number remaining absent could not be ascertained. So, the government is mulling the removal of about 4,500 UP chairmen and members. However the interim government is in a dilemma over the matter since such a large-scale removal will require appoint of numerous administrators. They is concern in the local government ministry about where such a large of officials will come from and whether they can work properly. But no final decision has been reached yet.