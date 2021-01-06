Govt allows to import 330,000 tonnes of rice in 3 days

The food ministry has started allowing the import of rice in low tariff in the private sector.

Some 29 organisations are permitted to import 330,000 metric tonnes of rice in the last three days, which has been termed a hasty move by the people concerned.

The ministry of food will accept applications for import till 10 January.

According to the list, the approved organisations are from 12 districts.

Among them, traders of Naogaon are permitted to import a maximum of 55,000 tonnes of rice. Naogaon is the home district of food minister Shadhan Chandra Mazumdar. Once he himself was a rice trader.

On 3 January, the first day of giving permission, the food ministry gave permission to import 105,000 tonnes of rice. Traders of Naogaon got permission to import 55,000 tonnes of rice in the first day alone. Besides, several traders of the same family have been given permission. One even claimed to be close to the food minister.