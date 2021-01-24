Govt appoints 2 new additional attorney generals

The government has appointed Sheikh Mohammad Morshed and Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury as new additional attorney generals (AAG), reports UNB.

A gazette notification was published by the law ministry on Sunday as per the President’s order.

Supreme Court Bar Association president AM Amin Uddin was appointed as the 16th Attorney General of Bangladesh on Oct 8 last year after the death of Mahbubey Alam.

Two of the additional attorney generals at that time – Murad Reza and Md Momtaj Uddin Fakir – had stepped down.

With the new appointment, the number of additional attorney generals now stands at three. The other AAG is SM Munir.