Govt picks 9 individuals, one org for Independence Award

The government has picked nine individuals and one institution for "Swadhinata Padak 2021" (Independence Award), the highest civilian award, for their outstanding contributions to the country.
The cabinet division issued a notification in this connection on Sunday, reports UNB.
Four recipients of the award - AKM Bazlur Rahman, Shaheed Ahsanullah Master and brig gen (retd) Khurshid Uddin Ahmed, and Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu - have been named posthumously for their contributions to independence and the Liberation War.
Mrinmoy Guha Neogi will receive the highest state award for his contributions to science and technology, Mohadeb Saha for literature; Ataur Rahman and Gazi Mazharul Anwar for culture, and M Amjad Hossain for social work.
Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council will receive the award in research and training category.
Bangladesh honours individuals and institutions with the award every year ahead of Independence Day since 1977.