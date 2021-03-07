Govt picks 9 individuals, one org for Independence Award

The government has picked nine individuals and one institution for "Swadhinata Padak 2021" (Independence Award), the highest civilian award, for their outstanding contributions to the country.

The cabinet division issued a notification in this connection on Sunday, reports UNB.

Four recipients of the award - AKM Bazlur Rahman, Shaheed Ahsanullah Master and brig gen (retd) Khurshid Uddin Ahmed, and Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu - have been named posthumously for their contributions to independence and the Liberation War.



