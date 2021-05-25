Govt procuring 15 million vaccines from China

Following this, the cabinet committee approved the procurement of vaccines from China’s Sinopharm on 19 May.

During the first wave of coronavirus in November last year, Bangladesh signed a tripartite deal with India’s Serum Institute and Beximco pharmaceuticals to procure 30 million (3 crore) doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. However, after delivering 7 million (70 lakh) doses in two phases, the Serum Institute of India stopped exporting vaccines and Bangladesh fell into disarray.

Due to the surge in coronavirus transmission, India imposed a ban on exporting the coronavirus vaccine. As a result, the vaccination drive in Bangladesh, which started in February, became uncertain.

To deal with the situation, the government approved the emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik-V and China’s Sinopharm vaccine in April and May respectively with an aim to procure vaccines from alternative sources.

When asked about the progress in procuring Sinopharm vaccine, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen told Prothom Alo, “Virtual meetings have been held between the two countries at representative level in two phases regarding the purchase of vaccines from China. All the procedural issues are going well. I hope that everything will be finalised within a few days.”