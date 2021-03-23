Bangladesh

Govt reschedules public holiday for Shab-e-Barat

Prothom Alo English Desk
The government has rescheduled the public holiday for the upcoming Shab-e-Barat on 30 March instead of 29 March since the holiday for the religious event is determined based on the sighting of the new moon.

The public administration ministry issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday, reports BSS.

Earlier, on 14 March, the National Moon Sighting Committee decided to observe the Shab-e-Barat on the night of 29 March as the moon of Shaban was not sighted in the country on that day.

Nepal interested to use ports, inland shipping network, develop air connectivity: Momen

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Hijra Protection Act is being drafted: NHRC chairman

