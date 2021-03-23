Govt reschedules public holiday for Shab-e-Barat

The government has rescheduled the public holiday for the upcoming Shab-e-Barat on 30 March instead of 29 March since the holiday for the religious event is determined based on the sighting of the new moon.

The public administration ministry issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday, reports BSS.

Earlier, on 14 March, the National Moon Sighting Committee decided to observe the Shab-e-Barat on the night of 29 March as the moon of Shaban was not sighted in the country on that day.