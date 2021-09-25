Govt seeks control over people’s personal information

There is bad news for people who resort to social media posts or take to messaging apps to talk to friends to vent their anger or frustrations over social, political or other issues as the government is pondering on taking control of all information, including sensitive information, by enacting a law, the ‘Personal Data Protection Act’. This has been revealed in an analysis of the initial draft of the act proposed by the information and communication technology ministry.

The draft says the government could collect any information of a person with his/her consent and use this whenever necessary. A high official, appointed by the government, will control this. If officials and employees under his jurisdiction cannot collect information, they can employ a third party to do the task.

If the personal information is somehow leaked out or any discrepancy appears, the victim cannot not go to the court. Instead, he has to file a complaint with the director general of the department and if the DG finds that the official/employees leaked the information "innocently", no action can be then taken against the accused. However, the victim will get compensation if anybody else leaks the information.

At the same time, all the tech giants including Facebook, WhatsApp, Google, Twitter and Amazon have to set up their servers in Bangladesh. The objective is to keep the data of Bangladeshis inside the country.