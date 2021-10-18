Govt signs $300m deal with IDA for economic project

The five-year project has been adopted in line with the National Education Policy 2010 and the National Skills Development Policy 2011.
The main objective of the project is to create future employment opportunities for Bangladeshi youth and workers, including women and disadvantaged people, the press release added.
Directorate of Technical Education under the Technical and Madrasa Education Division will act as the lead implementing agency and
Ministry of expatriates' welfare and overseas employment, ministry of industries and the medical education and family welfare division will act as partner implementing agencies of the project.
The project will be implemented from July 2021 to December 2026.