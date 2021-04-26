Govt to buy 1.15m mts Boro rice

The government has decided to procure 1.15 million metric tonnes of rice (boiled and non-boiled) and 650,000 metric tonnes of paddy during the ongoing Boro season, reports UNB.

Some 1 million metric tonnes of boiled rice will be procured at Tk 40 per kg, 150,000 metric tonnes of non-boiled (atap) rice at Tk 39 per kg and 650,000 metric tonnes of paddy at Tk 27 per kg.

Food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder came up with the information while talking to reporters at a virtual programme on Monday.

The procurement of Boro paddy will start from 28 April, rice from 7 May and will continue till 31 August.