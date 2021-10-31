Govt to procure 950,000 mts foodgrains this fiscal year: Minister

The government will procure a total of 950,000 metric tonnes of food grains from the farmers across the country in the current fiscal year, according to a decision on Sunday.

Under the programme, 300,000 metric tonnes of paddy, 500,000 metric tonnes of boiled rice and 150,000 metric tons of wheat will be procured, reports UNB.

The decision was taken at an online meeting of the Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) chaired by food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Sunday.