Govt to procure 950,000 mts foodgrains this fiscal year: Minister

The government has fixed the paddy procurement price at Tk 27 per kg, boiled rice at Tk 40 per kg and wheat at Tk 28 per kg, said Sadhan Chandra.
The paddy procurement drive will begin on 7 November while the wheat procurement drive on 1 April in 2022, he said.
In order to ensure fair prices to the farmers and increase food stock, the government procures paddy and rice every year during the Boro season but only rice is collected during the Aman season.
Last year, the government had procured 200,000 metric tonnes paddy at a price of Taka 26 per kg, 600,000 tonnes boiled rice at Taka 37 per kg and 50,000 tonnes Atap rice at Taka 36 per kg.
Agriculture minister M Abdur Razzaque, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, commerce minister Tipu Munshi, fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim, state minister for disaster management and relief Enamur Rahman joined the meeting.
Abdur Razzak said food security was being ensured in the country despite decreasing agricultural land and increasing non-human consumption.
The cultivation of salinity tolerant paddy has already started in the southern part of the country. He also mentioned that efforts are also being made to make paddy production sustainable.
Tipu Munshi mentioned that Bangladesh exports a number of products including food products. Export potential will increase further if quality products are produced.