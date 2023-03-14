Media activities may be controlled in ‘people’s interests’: CEC

The CEC said this while exchanging views with newspersons over drawing up a coordinated guideline for them for collection of news on the Election Day.
Reporters’ Forum for Election and Democracy (RFED) members took part in the meeting held at the Nirbachan Bhaban (election commission building).
Highlighting their experiences in collecting news during different elections, the newspersons said sometimes the police obstructs them from entering the polling centres though the election commission (EC) issues separate passes to them for news collection.
The CEC said, “If police do not allow (journalists) to enter even after the EC’s permission, we have to take the matter seriously.”
The CEC also mentioned that the EC will be helpful to the journalists so that they carry out their duties.
Kazi Habibul Awal also said the government should realise that any tactics of slowing the internet speed during the election, will make the polls heavily controversial.
Election commissioners Md Ahsan Habib Khan, Rasheda Sultana, Md Alamgir, Md Anisur Rahman and EC secretary Jahangir Alam took part in the discussion.