BNP claims 27 leaders and activists arrested in night-long police drive

BNP has alleged that the police have taken up a drive to carry out arrests all over the country in view of the party's 28 October rally.

The party claims that 27 of its leaders and activists have been arrested from various areas of Dhaka in a drive from Wednesday evening till Thursday morning. BNP joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokan is among the arrested.

BNP's national executive committee member (attached to the office) informed Prothom Alo of the matter.